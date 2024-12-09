Person of Interest In Relation To UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing Taken Into Custody

A wanted poster is set up for an NYPD press conference regarding a homicide that authorities believe was a targeted attack at One Police Plaza on December 4, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:32 AM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Pennsylvania police have detained a man that they believe to be a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On Monday, the man was taken into custody by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was nabbed due to a tip that was called into local officials. Police located the man sitting at a McDonalds.

The individual that is now in custody had a manifesto on him, a gun, a suppressor, four fake IDs and other items that were “consistent” with what authorities would expect the killer to have in his possession.

A New York police source noted that the man looks like the suspect, highlighting the man’s similar eyebrows.

Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was fatally shot outside of his Manhattan Hotel on Wednesday, December 4th. Police say that it was a targeted attack.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

