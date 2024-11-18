Pentagon Fails 7th Audit In A Row, Ramaswamy Warns Of Major Federal Cuts: ‘They Can’t Even Tell You Where It Goes’

The Pentagon logo and an American flag are lit up January 3, 2002 in the briefing room of Pentagon in Arlington, VA. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:52 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

It has been revealed that the Pentagon failed its seventh audit in a row as it failed to provide sufficient documentation accounting for its over $824 billion budget.

The Department of Defense was given a disclaimer of opinion, which means that auditors did not have sufficient documentation revealing where the missing funds went. However, Michael McCord, the Secretary of Defense Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer, stated that the department “has turned a corner in its understanding of the depth and breadth of its challenges.”

“Momentum is on our side, and throughout the Department there is strong commitment—and belief in our ability—to achieve an unmodified audit opinion,” he continued.

Despite McCord’s optimism, the Pentagon has been unable to fully pass an audit since the agency became legally required to undergo audits since 2018.

“I do not say we failed, as I said, we have about half clean opinions. We have half that are not clean opinions,” McCord added. “So if someone had a report card that is half good and half not good, I don’t know that you call the student or the report card a failure. We have a lot of work to do, but I think we’re making progress.”

Trump ally and co-head of the new Department of Government Efficiency, Vivek Ramaswamy, recently went on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo, detailing the plan to slash the federal bureaucracy that plagues the nation.

“The dirty little secret right now Maria, is the people we elect to run the government, they’re not the ones who actually run the government. It’s the unelected bureaucrats in the administrative state. That was created through executive action, it’s going to be fixed through executive action,” Ramaswamy stated.

“I do want to take a big step back for people to understand the scope of this problem. Over half a trillion dollars that’s spent every year right now was not even authorized by Congress in the first place,” he continued.

“The Pentagon has just failed its seventh consecutive audit, nearly a trillion dollars of budget. They can’t even tell you where it goes,” he continued. “So I think part of this is exposing for the public, the extent of that rot and waste, but then to take steps first through executive action,” he added.

Additionally, Ramaswamy was asked if entire agencies would be shut down, to which he responded, “we expect certain agencies to be deleted outright.”

“We expect mass reductions, we expect certain agencies to be deleted outright. We expect mass reductions in force, in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts of federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government. So yes we expect all of the above, and, I think people will be surprised by I think how quickly we’re able to move with some of those changes,” he concluded.

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, was announced following Trump’s mandate victory on Election Day, providing recommendations on major federal reform in the attempt to reduce wasteful spending and federal corruption.

