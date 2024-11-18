American Families Of Oct. 7 Victims Sue Iran For Its Role In Funding Hamas Terrorist Attack

An Israeli walks past a store entrance displaying a banner with the portraits of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since the October 7 2023 attacks, in Jerusalem’s King George street on October 13, 2024. (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

5:03 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

Families of American victims who were murdered during the October 7th Hamas attack filed a federal lawsuit against Iran on Sunday for the country’s role in supporting the carnage.

The suit was filed on behalf of 256 American families and featured seized Hamas documents, which indicate Iran’s involvement in the deadly attack where 1,200 people were murdered and 251 more were taken hostage.

The New York Times revealed that the plaintiffs presented documents recounting a meeting between Hamas leaders in December 2022, where the now-deceased leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, requested an additional $7 million per month from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps to “mobilize and prepare” the October 7th attack.

The victims’ families are seeking financial compensation under the U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

“Hard, incontrovertible evidence of who funded Hamas is now becoming available in the form of documents, bank records and the like, and we intend to hold those parties accountable, in the courts of the United States or elsewhere, for however long it takes,” stated Lawyers Lee Wolosky and Gary M. Osen.

Additionally, the most recent lawsuit against Iran was similar to a lawsuit filed in July by the Anti-Defamation League, which accused Iran, Syria, and North Korea of providing material support to Hamas, which made the October 7th attacks possible.

Another federal suit was filed in February this year by 67 plaintiffs seeking $1 billion in compensation from Iran, citing their “direct responsibility” for the October 7th slaughter.

The annual amounts that the Hamas leaders received ranged from $12 million to $48 million, according to the court documents.

The Hamas attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of 46 Americans, along with the abduction of 12 more into the Gaza Strip. Over 30 IDF troops who hold both U.S. and Israeli citizenship have been killed since the war broke out.

