Pelosi: Trump Is A Threat To Democracy

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

9:50 AM – Friday, January 5, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that Joe Biden will protect Americans freedom if he is re-elected president in November.

While speaking in an interview on Thursday, the California Democrat said Biden will safeguard taxpayer-funded health care and abortion procedures.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) contrasted Biden’s performance with Donald Trump’s candidacy. Refraining from using Trump’s name throughout the interview, she depicted the 45th president as a significant threat to democracy.

When pressed on Colorado and Maine’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot, Pelosi declined to weigh in on the issue and said this is a state’s rights issue.

“That’s up to the states,” the Democrat said. “I won’t go into the courts and the laws and all of that, different states have different laws.”

Pelosi then when on to claim that the Biden campaign’s motivation is “kitchen table issues.”

“[Biden’s] message is about what we need to do as we go forward,” Pelosi said. “The kitchen table issues are our motivation and our mobilization.”

