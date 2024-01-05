At Least 26 Injured In NYC Train Derailment

Crime scene tape is placed outside of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Harlem subway station where a morning train derailment occurred on June 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

10:19 AM – Friday, January 5, 2024

Train service is partially suspended at many subway stations in New York City following a major derailment.

On Friday morning, transportation officials gave an update saying that crews are making repairs to a train which derailed on Thursday.

The passenger train went off the tracks after rear-ending an out-of-service train. At least 26 people suffered minor injures during the incident.

Investigators say workers were resetting the out-of-service train’s cords when it suddenly started moving. This led to the collision.

The passenger train was carrying around 300 people. All of those individuals were eventually evacuated.

The derailment caused massive delays during Friday morning’s rush hour.

The NTSB and local authorities are investigating the incident.

Officials say once the repairs are complete, they’ll inspect the tracks before resuming the train service.

