Patel Announces Probe Into Multiple Swatting Incidents Targeting ‘MAGA’ Influencers: ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:10 PM – Friday, March 14, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the agency is investigating multiple swatting incidents targeting conservative media personalities.

Advertisement

Swatting occurs when someone deliberately dials 911, falsely reporting a hostage crisis or an imminent threat at a specific address, triggering a SWAT team response. Swatting can result in deadly encounters, as tactical first responders believe they are entering a home to confront a dangerous, armed individual actively harming others.

Conservative social media influencer Gunther Eagleman, InfoWars’ Chase Geiser, conservative personality Nick Sorter, and radio show host Joe Pagliarulo — are among the individuals who were recently targeted in SWAT raids — prompting a response from Patel.

“I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable,” Patel wrote in a Friday X post.

“This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers. That will not be tolerated. We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes. More updates to come,” Patel added.

Geiser recounted the events, revealing that he was swatted two separate times within a span of 12 hours, while attaching video footage.

“I was just swatted again moments ago, just before 2AM. 6 to 8 police officers used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house. I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face,” Geiser stated.

“I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family,” he continued.

Sorter also revealed that his family was swatted as “a dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint.”

“This is literal f***ing terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such. Before calling in the swat, this dumbs*** sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course. So the motive is clear. In my dad’s case, the caller told police my dad was killing my entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force,” Sorter wrote in an X post on Wednesday.

“This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father. Unfortunately for the swatter, I WILL NOT stop. I WILL NOT shut up. And you WILL NOT win. If anything my family is behind me even more than they were before. Because they just got a first hand look at the forces I’m fighting with on a daily basis,” he continued.

“Your hate fuels me. I’m over the target. As President Trump says: FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.”

Another pro-Trump social media account with over 3.4 million followers on X, humorously known as “Catturd,” also revealed that he was “just swatted again for the 4th time.”

“I live in the middle of nowhere and know all the cops here. (because of the past swattings) they knew what it was immediately and just called me and sent one officer who I just had a great conversation with. Really nice guy. I have the number they called from and will turn all the info over to the FBI today. My last two swatters are sitting in prison right now, this new one will be joining them soon. Oh yeah, never shutting up and this doesn’t phase me one bit,” Catturd wrote.

The series of swatting incidents targeting conservative media figures, including InfoWars’ Chase Geiser, follows after an InfoWars reporter was “brutally murdered” in Austin, Texas, last Sunday.

Journalist Jamie White, who is now deceased, was the victim of the attack.

“The initial investigation shows that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex in which he lived. The suspects then fled the scene,” police announced. “Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing White’s vehicle, when he interrupted them.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!