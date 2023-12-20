Passenger Hides Over A Dozen Bullets In Baby Diaper At LaGuardia Airport

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:06 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered over a dozen bullets that were hidden in a baby diaper.

Advertisement

TSA reported that security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a diaper on Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

They continued, explaining that officers found the bullets in the passenger walk-through carry-on area after it had triggered an alert from the x-ray machine.

The passenger initially stated that he had no idea how the diaper containing bullets was in his possession. Later on, he attempted to claim that his girlfriend had actually placed them there in order to set him up.

The man, who police say is from Arkansas, had a ticket for a flight to Chicago’s Midway Airport. However, authorities have withheld his full identity from the press.

He reportedly received a citation from Port Authority police for illegally possessing the 9mm ammunition.

Additionally, in a similar but separate situation, the TSA reported to authorities that another man had attempted to board a flight on Wednesday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when agents abruptly stopped him after discovering that he was carrying ten bullets and a .40 caliber handgun.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!