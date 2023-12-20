KY. Jury Recommends Life Behind Bars For Man Convicted Of 2016 Triple Murder

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

6:11 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2023

A Louisville, Kentucky, jury recommended that a man who was found guilty of committing three murders in 2016 spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

The jurors handed down their ruling against Brice Rhodes, 33, on Wednesday.

Jurors found Rhodes guilty of three murders after five hours of deliberation on Monday, along with two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence.

The killings took place in May of 2016.

Rhodes was convicted of killing teenage brothers Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16.

Prosecutors said that the teens were killed after they had witnessed Rhodes kill 40-year-old Christopher Jones only weeks prior.

Rhodes was also found guilty of murdering Jones, who was targeted after an undisclosed person in the neighborhood had put a bounty on his head.

After Jones’s murder, Rhodes believed that the teens began discussing the shooting with their mother.

Anjuan Carter and Jacorey Taylor, who are cousins, testified against Rhodes in part of a plea agreement and claimed that he forced them, among others, to stab the two teens after they all “took a vote” on whether they should live or die.

Gordon and Orway were then stabbed more than a dozen times, before their bodies were set on fire and left behind in an abandoned house about 10 miles from their residence.

During the trial, defense attorneys highlighted that Brice was struggling with bipolar disorder and that he had previously experienced severe childhood abuse.

Despite acknowledging how Rhodes was found guilty for atrocious acts, they still begged the jury to show as much remorse as possible.

“No matter what he did on his worst days, Brice is still a human being,” said defense attorney Thaisa Howorth. “I’m asking you to have just a little bit of hope with Brice.”

A judge will not decide Rhodes’ official sentencing details until spring 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!