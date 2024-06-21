Over Half A Million Portable Chargers At Costco Recalled After 2 Homes Catch On Fire

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:09 PM – Friday, June 21, 2024

A recall has been issued for more than 500,000 chargers for portable electronic devices that are only available at Costco due to reported concerns regarding how they can overheat and even catch fire.

According to reports, the “myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One” devices were the cause of at least two home fires.

myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One

567,000 of the chargers are reportedly impacted, according to a notification published on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website by myCharge, also operating under the name RFA Brands in Birmingham, Michigan.

According to the company, there have been at least 120 instances of the chargers overheating, including two reports of home fires that resulted in property damage claims totaling around $165,000.

Costco has also received 115 returns of the portable chargers from consumers who claimed that they had melted, expanded, smoked, caught fire, burned, exploded, or sparked.

However, according to myCharge, there have been no complaints of severe injuries that required medical care.

If consumers who have already bought a charging device come across issues, they should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact myCharge at 888-251-2026 or [email protected] for a free replacement portable charger.

