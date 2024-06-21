Arkansas: 3 Killed And 10 Injured In Shooting At Grocery Store, Suspect Arrested

Stock Image. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:26 PM – Friday, June 21, 2024

Arkansas police reported that a shooting at a grocery store on Friday resulted in three fatalities and at least ten injuries.

Before police officers found a third deceased victim, press reports initially stated that two individuals had died.

At around 11:30 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, which is located roughly 70 miles south of Little Rock.

Authorities reported that eight civilians were injured, with three of them being critically injured. The last two injuries occurred when the suspect shot back at police officers. The officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Police also said that the lone suspect was shot by law enforcement and sustained non-life-threatening injuries as well. The suspect has been placed under arrest.

“It’s tragic, our hearts are broken,” said Col. Mike Hagar, director of State Police and public safety secretary.

Whether the shooting happened inside or outside the establishment was not immediately disclosed by the police. Additionally, they did not identify the victims. However, authorities did say that they plan to provide more details later on Friday night, and surfacing reports have now named the suspect as 44-year-old “Travis Posey.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas GOP Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a post on X (Twitter) expressing her condolences to the victims while congratulating the “heroic” first responders for quickly taking down the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

