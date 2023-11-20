Over 200 Italian Mobsters Jailed In One Of The Country’s Largest Ever Mafia Trials

Lawyers wait for the reading of the verdict during the maxi mafia “Rinascita Scott” (Scott Rebirth) trial, in Lamezia Terme on november 20, 2023. Hundreds of alleged mobsters will be sentenced on November 20, 2023 by the Italian court, the culmination of a historic, nearly three-year trial against Calabria’s notorious “Ndrangheta” mafia. (Photo by GIANLUCA CHININEA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:55 PM – Monday, November 20, 2023

In the aftermath of the largest mafia trial in Italy in 30 years, more than 200 members of criminal gangs in Italy were given sentences totaling 2,200 years in jail by a judge.

More than 400 attorneys defended the accused throughout the trial, which started in January 2021 and was held in the southern Italian town of Lamezia Terme in a specially constructed bunker.

Additionally, approximately 900 witnesses gave testimony during the trial.

After the trial concluded on October 16th, a panel of three judges deliberated over the fate of the 338 defendants and rendered their decision this Monday. The court’s decision-making process took one hour and forty minutes, according to Italian news site Ansa.

Over 100 alleged mobsters were found not guilty, while another 207 were jailed. Three 30-year terms and five life sentences make up the overall amount of incarceration. 42 women were tried, which is a record for a mafia-related court session, and 39 out of the 42 were found guilty.

According to the statements given throughout the trial, many of the defendants had memorable nicknames, including “The Wolf,” “Fatso,” “Sweetie,” and “Lamb Thigh,” that were captured on almost 24,000 wiretaps.

A sentencing document obtained by the American press showed that the convicted parties included the former regional councilors Luigi Incarnato and Pietro Giamborino, the former mayor Gianluca Callipo, former police chief Giorgio Naselli, and former financial police officer Michele Marinaro.

The purported mobsters were found guilty of mafia affiliation, extortion, bribery, and at least five murders. They were reportedly connected to the infamous Nrangheta criminal gang in Italy.

The trial was known as the “Rinascita Scott,” after U.S. special agent Scott W. Sieben. Sieben was credited with detecting connections between the ‘Nrangheta and Colombian gangs.

The Italian DIA (Anti-Mafia Directorate) claimed that the ‘Ndrangheta, which has its headquarters in the southern Italian region of Calabria, is the most powerful mafia organization in the nation and among the most powerful criminal enterprises worldwide, with thousands of members and affiliates allegedly residing across the globe.

Europol claimed that it has a monopoly on drug trafficking in Europe.

