Airbnb Names Ron Klain, Former WH Chief Of Staff, As Chief Legal Officer

OAN’s James Meyers

1:22 PM – Monday, November 20, 2023

Airbnb, the “San Francisco-based company operating an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences” has officially named a new chief legal officer, and the chosen man for the position once worked under the Biden administration.

The hospitality company named Ron Klaim, former White House Chief of Staff for President Joe Biden, as its new chief legal officer.

“Ron is both a big-picture strategic thinker and a highly skilled operator, and I’m thrilled he’ll be a close advisor,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. “People have described Ron as one of the smartest people they’ve ever met, but more than his intelligence, he’s known for his excellent judgment and his big heart. Ron is the perfect addition to our team.”

The 62-year-old served as Biden’s top adviser from the beginning of his presidency in 2021 through late January of this year. Klain was in charge of negotiating the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Additionally, Klain served as Biden’s chief counsel when Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and he also served as Biden’s chief of staff when he became vice president during the previous Obama administration.

In April, it was announced that he would rejoin the global law firm O’Melveny & Myers as a partner. Klain had already been a partner at the firm from 1999-2004 but later stepped down to pursue other ambitions.

“I was proud to rejoin O’Melveny & Myers earlier this year and work with outstanding colleagues and clients, and I had planned to finish my career there, but the opportunity to work for Brian [Chesky] and join his incredible executive team was impossible to pass up,” Klain wrote in a statement on Monday.

Klein will begin his new role at the start of next year and will report directly to Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO.

