Outgoing Arizona Sen. Sinema Spent Hundreds Of Thousands On Trips And Meals Using Campaign Cash

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:53 PM – Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Outgoing Independent Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema reportedly spent hundreds of thousands in campaign cash on international trips and meals.

According to her latest campaign finance report, Sinema (I-Ariz) spent roughly $216,000 on expenses related to travel, including trips to Japan and France and another $152,000 on private security.

The report shows that between July 1st and September 30th, Sinema’s campaign spent $650,536. Her expenses are far more than her retiring peers in the chamber, including Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah.), whose campaign listed $224,521 in spending and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), whose campaign shelled out $23,440.

Simena reportedly spent at least $2,856 on meals in Tokyo, including $1,262 on a single sit down at Tokyo’s Nobu restaurant.

She also reportedly hiked Mount Fuji and spent at least $2,593 on security in late July, and $1,625 on meals in late August during a trip to Paris.

Additional costs include lodging and domestic travel, with a $840 listing for lodging in West Hollywood, California, in early July and a $1,060 payment to a hotel in Arizona that same day.

At the end of September, Sinema’s campaign had about $5 million in cash on hand.

Sinema declared in March that she would not be seeking reelection to the Senate again, complaining that “compromise is a dirty word” in Washington, D.C.

“We’ve arrived at that crossroad and we chose anger and division,” she said at the time. “I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now.”

In 2022, Sinema started her career as a centrist Democrat and gained notoriety for her confrontations with President Joe Biden and other members of her party.

Sinema later declared that she would be switching her party registration to Independent, even though she continues to participate in Democrat caucuses.

