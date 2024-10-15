Insiders: Jean-Pierre Purposely Blocks John Kirby From Briefing Room Podium

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) looks on as US National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:13 PM – Tuesday, October 15, 2024

According to a recent Axios report, which cited information from anonymous sources who reached out, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is purposefully preventing national security spokesperson John Kirby from accompanying her during press briefings since she is annoyed that he hovers over her, making the press secretary feel like she has a “chaperone.”

According to AllSides’ media bias detector, Axios is rated as leaning left politically. “Sources with a Lean Left AllSides Media Bias Rating display bias in ways that moderately align with liberal, progressive, or left-wing thought and/or policy agendas.”

National Security Spokesperson John Kirby, the former Pentagon press secretary under Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, frequently answers questions and remarks regarding foreign policy and national security measures, while Jean-Pierre is in charge of the White House’s daily press briefing.

Since the Hamas attacks against Israel last year, Kirby has regularly accompanied Jean-Pierre for briefings. However, Kirby has been less visible since Anita Dunn, the top White House communications aide, left over the summer.

After tallying the appearances, Axios discovered that Kirby attended press briefings alongside Jean-Pierre for more than half the time prior to Dunn’s departure at the end of July.

Kirby has now only been in attendance around 15% of the time, ever since her departure.

Regarding the potential causes of this, Axios referenced insiders with knowledge of the matter who claimed that Jean-Pierre has secretly resented Kirby’s involvement. She reportedly complained earlier this year about being able to choose when Kirby would join her, the sources added.

Likewise, those same sources also told Axios that Kirby had allegedly voiced frustration with Jean-Pierre being territorial.

Nevertheless, the White House disputed the claims of the sources who spoke to Axios, and has maintained that they have a respectful, professional relationship.

“That characterization of their dynamic is inaccurate. [Jean-Pierre and Kirby] have a respectable relationship,” said a White House spokesperson.

