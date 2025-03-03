‘Oldest Living Holocaust Survivor’ Dies At 113

A view of the main entrance and train track at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz Birkenau on January 26, 2023 in Oswiecim, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:51 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

Rose Girone, who was believed to be the oldest living survivor of the Holocaust, has passed away at the age of 113.

Girone passed away in New York on Monday, where she spent the last decade of her life.

Following her death, another woman, Mirjam Bolle, is now believed to be the oldest living Holocaust survivor.

“She just was a terrific lady,” stated Reha Benicassa, her daughter. “Nothing was too hard. She wasn’t fearful. She was an adventurous person. She did well.”

“Her theories were always, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff,’ and ‘anything you can fix with money is not a problem,’” Reha continued. “She just had a great head on her shoulders.”

“Rose was an example of fortitude, but now we are obligated to carry on in her memory,” stated Greg Schneider, executive vice president of Claims Conference. “The lessons of the Holocaust must not die with those who endured the suffering.”

“This passing reminds us of the urgency of sharing the lessons of the Holocaust while we still have first-hand witnesses with us,” he continued. “The Holocaust is slipping from memory to history, and its lessons are too important, especially in today’s world, to be forgotten.”

Girone was born in Janow, Poland, on January 13th, 1912.

Girone’s family moved to Hamburg, Germany, when she was just six years old. She went on to marry a Jewish German man in 1937, although he was deported to central Germany when she was already nine months pregnant, according to a previous interview.

Girone also revealed that one of the Nazi soldiers who deported her husband had also wanted to arrest her, though another soldier was able to persuade them to not arrest her after pointing out the pregnancy.

She was previously asked about what her career and life plans would have been prior to Hitler rising to power, bluntly responding: “Hitler came in 1933 and then it was over for everybody.”

Girone also noted that she was not allowed to choose her newborn daughter’s name since “Hitler had a list of names prepared for Jewish children, and [Reha] was the only one I liked so I named her that.” Following the birth of her daughter, Girone was able to “acquire Chinese visas from her family members in London” — which led to her husband’s release.

When her daughter was just six months old, Girone and her family fled to Japan-occupied Shanghai, where her husband was eventually able to start a taxi business. Meanwhile, Girone knitted sweaters and sold them to help out with the family’s finances. Her father-in-law arrived shortly before the Second World War, but he fell ill and passed away.

Additionally, the family was forced to wait in line for food, and they were “ruled” by a Japanese official who referred to himself as the “King of the Jews.”

“They did really horrible things to people,” Girone said about the Japanese military trucks that patrolled the area. “One of our friends got killed because he wouldn’t move fast enough.”

Following the end of world war II, Girone began receiving mail from her relatives in the United States, where she traveled to San Francisco by ship with only $80.

She later arrived in New York City, where she settled down, opening up her own knitting store.

According to a study released by the Claims Conference, Gino was among around 245,000 Holocaust survivors still living across over 90 countries.

