175 Wildfires Across The Carolinas Trigger Evacuations

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:43 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

Firefighters across North and South Carolina battled more than 175 wildfires that erupted over the weekend in windy and dry conditions and forced residents to evacuate some neighborhoods.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) declared a national emergency in the state on Sunday as over 175 fires ravaged more than 4,200 acres in the Palmetto State.

The largest fire reported was close to 10 miles west of Myrtle Beach. That massive range cooked 1,600 acres and was 30% contained as of Sunday evening, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Residents had been ordered to evacuate several neighborhoods near that wildfire, but by late Sunday afternoon, the evacuation order was lifted, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

However, no structures were destroyed, and no injuries were reported as of Sunday evening.

Additionally, in North Carolina, the U.S. The Forest Service said fire crews were working to contain multiple wildfires burning in four forests across the state on Sunday.

The biggest fire in the Tarheel State, which covered close to 400 acres, was at Uwharrie National Forest, about 50 miles east of Charlotte. The Forest Service said Sunday afternoon that it had made progress on the fire, getting close to one-third containment.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, a brush fire in the Blue Ridge Mountains, close to 40 miles south of Asheville, has hit between 400 and 500 acres and is 0% contained.

Meanwhile, fire officials have not said what caused any of the fires.

