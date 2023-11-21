Ohio Teen Charged For Giving Boyfriend 5 Hours To Kill His Mom, Finishes Job Off Herself

Cleveland Division of Police

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

1:30 PM – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

An Ohio teen has been charged with murder after she allegedly gave her boyfriend an ultimatum to kill his own mother before taking matters into her own hands.

17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones is being tried as an adult over the murder of 53-year-old Nicole Jones.

Police say the teen killed Jones back in April, days after she fled her foster home to live with her 33-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Jones.

“Kaitlyn had told Jonathan that they needed to do something about his mother because she was preventing them from being together, and she gave him five hours to do something about her,” said Detective Jake Albright of the Sylvania Township Police Department.

Once Jones’ five hours were up, Coones took matters into her own hands.

“She went outside, retrieved a rock and when Nicole Jones was standing in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen, unaware of Kaitlyn’s presence, bludgeoned Nicole Jones a number of times and strangled her,” Prosecutor Andy Lastra said in court Friday.

Coones has been charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said after the killing, the two took Jones’ mothers body and threw it into a dumpster, which was then taken to a landfill. Police don’t think they’ll ever be able to find her body.

The pair then fled to Mexico where they were later arrested.

Jones has previously been convicted for his relationship with Coones. The pair started dating when she was 15 and Jones was wearing an ankle monitor. He forgot to disarm it which helped police create a timeline of the murder.

Coones’ defense attorneys argue she was a victim of Jones and he was not supposed to be in contact with her. Jones is also facing charges in his mothers death and is being held on a $1.125 million bond.

