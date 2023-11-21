ICE Arrests Illegal Brazilian Fugitive On Martha’s Vineyard

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest an illegal migrant from Brazil on November 14, 2023. (Photo via: Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:08 PM – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal immigrant from Brazil on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

ICE has arrested a Brazilian fugitive, 37-year-old Saulo Cardona Ferreira, who is wanted for failing to serve a prison sentence after purportedly raping a five-year-old.

Ferreira had received “multiple criminal convictions” in 2019 for sexually assaulting the child and had been sentenced to 14 years in prison, however, he fled the country before being apprehended.

During a resting stop in the fancy vacation destination in Massachusetts, ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team captured him.

According to an ICE spokesman, the agency initiated an investigation and detained him close to his residence on November 14th after learning about his possible presence in the region through a law enforcement data review in September.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons also released a statement, saying that the “undocumented Brazilian national represented a significant threat to the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard.”

“He sexually assaulted a five-year-old child in his homeland and then ran from authorities when held accountable for his actions. ERO Boston will not allow such predators to threaten our residents. We will continue to apprehend and remove anyone who attempts to use our New England community as a refuge from justice,” Lyons stated.

According to the agency, it is unknown how Ferreira entered the U.S. illegally or when it occured.

Ferreira is now in custody waiting for a court appearance before an immigration judge.

