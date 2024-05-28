Ohio: Explosion Shakes Chase Bank, 2 Missing And At Least 7 Injured

Signage is displayed outside of a Chase Bank branch. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:04 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

On Tuesday, a gas explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, left two individuals M.I.A. and seven others injured, according to officials.

Advertisement

Police said that the explosion happened close to Central Square, and they advised locals to stay away from the area as long as possible.

“Emergency services are on the scene, and the situation is being actively managed,” the Youngstown Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Mercy Health reported on Tuesday night that it was treating seven victims who were injured in the frightening incident, one of whom is in critical condition.

According to officials, the cause of the explosion, which damaged a Chase Bank branch in addition to an apartment building, is unknown.

The building has now had its gas and water turned off, according to Fire Chief Barry Finley. He also said that crews were waiting for all electricity to be switched off before starting their search.

With the exception of one man and one woman, everyone in the bank has been identified, according to Finley.

“Until then, we have to assume [they’re] in the building,” Finley continued.

The building’s structural integrity will also be inspected by an expert, according to the fire chief. Finley stated that the possibility of a structural collapse would “completely shut down” the downtown area.

Chase Bank is in “close contact with local officials to check on the safety of everyone in the building and area,” a company spokesperson announced.

“After that, we’ll work to determine what happened and to assess the damage,” the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!