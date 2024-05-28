Judge Allows Trump Co-Defendant To Continue Effort To Count Fulton County Election Ballots

Defendant Harrison Floyd with attorney Christopher Kachouroff in court during a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on May 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump’s legal team sought to dismiss the Georgia election lawsuit on the basis of First Amendment rights. (Photo by Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

5:46 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Judge Scott McAfee allowed one of the co-defendants in Trump’s Georgia election case to continue his effort to access ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee held a hearing to discuss matters relating to co-defendants Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti.

According to the indictment, Floyd is accused of arranging a meeting between former Fulton County election workers and Kutti and pressuring them to lie about voter fraud.

Floyd, who is the former head of Black Voices For Trump, maintains that Trump is the real winner and wants to personally count all 528,777 ballots cast in Fulton County.

Floyd’s lawyers are demanding that the county hands over its election data, claiming they’re having trouble being able to match up a defense without it.

“I don’t think my client should have to pay the cost,” said Floyd’s attorney. “He’s facing 37 years. The county has all these resources, they’re the ones bringing the charges, they have to turn it over.”

Fulton County’s attorney said the request could take thousands of hours and would cost over a million dollars.

“If we’re talking about getting batches and batches of individuals to assist with that, that will cost money,” the county attorney said. “The county should not have to bear the burden of that because the county is not a party in this. The DA brought the case, the state official brought the case, not Fulton County.”

Judge McAfee is allowing Floyd to continue his efforts to prove that thousands of votes were excluded from the final tally. He told attorneys to file additional paperwork in the coming weeks and said another hearing will be held in a couple of months.

Kutti’s appearance, on the other hand, was brief. McAfee only wanted a check in on her status of counsel.

