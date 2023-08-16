Obama’s Estranged Brother Posts Throwback Picture Of The Two, Calls Barack A ‘Snake’ And Says He ‘Sold His Soul To The Devil’

Malik Obama (R), President Barack Obama’s Kenyan-born half-brother, meets with actor Stephen Baldwin. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

6:23 PM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Former President Barack Obama may no longer be in office, but his half-brother Malik Obama still holds the same disdain for him as he did during his previous two terms.

After a series of posts slamming his sibling, the proud Republican from Kenya rekindled interest in his ill-will towards Barack.

“Me and Fake a** a snake [President Barack Obama] when he was a nobody,” along with an old photo of them in Kenyan garb. The next day, he commented, “Before he became a SNOB.”

One person concluded that the tensions were prompted by ongoing jealousy issues and that the former president’s brother was simply disappointed that he felt he was the black sheep of the family.

According to a 2013 GQ feature piece on Malik, the two share a father, Barack H. Obama Sr., and were once very close.

Three years later, something reportedly changed in the family dynamic. Barack served as president of the United States from January 2009, when he was inaugurated, until January 2017, when former President Donald Trump took office.

Malik told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in 2016 that he had a healthy relationship with his younger brother up until he was elected as president.

He cited communication difficulties and an inability to talk to him as contributing factors to the rising tensions. Malik did, however, admit to being invited to the White House at least once a year.

“Before he was running for office, he was everybody’s friend. I think that office has changed him,” said Malik, claiming Barack had fallen “into the matrix.”

He went on to express great disappointment in the former president’s “lack of humility.”

Malik also declared his support for Trump in the same interview. The 45th president was running against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) at the time.

In a since deleted post, Malik also stated that his brother was homosexual.

“This man is definitely gay,” he said in July of this year.

Additionally, multiple accusers have come out in the past few years and joined in on the allegations, claiming that they have personally had homosexual relations with the former president at bath houses, clubs, bars, and even at political events.

“What I saw was the kind of person that wants people to worship him,” Malik Obama told the New York Post in 2020. “He needs to be worshiped, and I don’t do that. I am his older brother, so I don’t do that.”

Joan Rivers, a comedian known for not censoring herself and who has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ community throughout her life and career, also commented on the Obama “gay” theory in 2014.

CNN quickly put out an article referencing her statement and categorizing it as an attempt at comedy.

Rivers passed away on September 4th, 2014, due to “anoxic encephalopathy due to hypoxic arrest.”

