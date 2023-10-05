NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Sentenced To Life In Prison For Wounding 10 In Shooting Attack

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace talks to reporters after Frank James was sentenced in New York, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. James, the man who wounded 10 people in a rush-hour subway shooting in New York City last year, has been sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

2:35 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

A man known as the “Prophet of Doom” who shot at a New York subway car last year has been sentenced.

On Thursday, subway shooter Frank James, who opened fire on a full Brooklyn subway train, hitting 10 people in April 2022, was sentenced to life in prison by Brooklyn federal judge William Kuntz.

James pleaded guilty to 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system, one for each gunshot victim, in January of this year.

Prosecutors had asked during the trial that James would get 10 concurrent sentences of life imprisonment for the “careful and prolonged planning” that went into the attack, according to court papers.

“My intention was to cause serious bodily injury to the people on the train,” James admitted at the time of the hearing.

However, James’ attorneys asked for a reduced sentence of 18 years, claiming he didn’t intend to kill anyone and suffered from serious mental illness.

Federal prosecutors said the 64-year-old set off smoke bombs on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train in sunset park before firing off 32 shots.

James had boarded the subway with a smoke bomb, gas mask and a Glock 17 handgun that he legally purchased in Ohio, according to prosecutors.

The 64-year-old disguised himself as an MTA worker, wearing a mask, yellow hard hat and orange reflective vest. He then strategically poisoned victims on the opposite end of the train car to create a “kill funnel” so no one could stop him, according to prosecutors.

Nobody was killed in the attack but 10 people were shot, while several others suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.

Prosecutors also stated he had begun planning the attack as early as 2017, when he started collecting weapons.

The shooter had left a paper trail outlining his plans for the attack.

James’ online searches included “New York,” “MTA,” “transit” and “stops on the N train,” according to the feds.

He was caught after calling Crime Stoppers on himself after a day-long manhunt following the violent shooting.

