Armed Man Looking For Wisconsin Governor Arrested Twice In One Day

(Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:16 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

An armed man was arrested after demanding to see Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, after posting bail he came back the same night with an rifle.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a man armed with a loaded weapon was detained after storming the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison and demanding to see Governor Evers (D-Wis.). He then reportedly later returned with a loaded rifle after posting bond which led to his second arrest.

State Department of Administration Spokesperson Tatyana Warrick stated that the 43-year-old suspect, who was shirtless, allegedly approached the governor’s office at around 2 p.m.

The man then reportedly said “he would not leave until he saw Governor Evers” so he could talk about “domestic abuse towards men.”

Warrick said that the governor was not in his office at the time but there was an officer who sits outside the area.

The man was then reportedly taken into custody for openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol and was booked into the Dane County Jail where he later posted bail.

According to the spokeswoman, the suspect then came back to the capitol once it was closed at around 9 p.m. with a loaded assault-style rifle and a collapsible police baton once again demanding to see Evers.

In a bulletin sent to Capitol workers, police stated that the man said “he did not own a vehicle and it is likely he has access to a large amount of weapons and is comfortable using them.”

The person was identified by Capitol Police, but no charges had been filed Thursday, according to court records.

According to Madison police, the man was taken into protective custody and sent to the hospital on Thursday.

The identity of the man has not been publicly released.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement