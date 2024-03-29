NYC Placing Gun Scanners In Subway Stations In Effort To Deter Violent Crime

People walk along the Church Avenue subway station platform as a train arrives amid a winter storm on February 13, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge
12:17 PM – Friday, March 29, 2024

Gun detection scanners will soon be placed in the New York City subway system.

The pilot program was introduced on Thursday by Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) as part of the city’s latest effort to crack down on violent crime underground.

The scanners will be placed in certain stations along the five boroughs after it clears a legally mandated 90-day waiting period.

Adams says officials will work to identify companies with the best expertise in gun detection technology.

The pilot program comes in response to the recent wave of deadly shootings and attacks inside the city’s subway stations. So far in 2024, NYPD has seized 450 weapons in the subway.

