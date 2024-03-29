Biden Campaign Actively Courting Haley Primary Voters

US President Joe Biden is hugged by US Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking about healthcare during an event at the John Chavis recreation center on March 26, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

OAN’s Sam Valk

11:23 AM – Friday, March 29, 2024

Joe Biden’s campaign is actively courting Nikki Haley’s voters to come to their team.

The campaign announced a $1 million ad buy on Friday. The ad will claim that the 45th president doesn’t want the support of Haley voters.

The ad shows the former president mocking his one-time U.N. ambassador, including his moniker for her, “birdbrain.”

“Birdbrain. I call her birdbrain,” Trump says. “Nikki Haley has made an unholy alliance with RINO’s, Never Trumpers, Americans for no prosperity. She’s sitting there like 0. She’s gone crazy, she’s a very angry person.”

According to exit polls, nearly half of Nikki Haley’s primary voters said they planned on voting for Biden in the general election regardless of who won the primary.

Many individuals believe that the ad shows that Haley’s campaign was courting Democrats to crossover and vote for her simply to try and stop President Trump.

