NYC Mother Charged After Police Discover 4-Year-Old’s Body Burned And Malnourished

6:20 PM – Monday, October 14, 2024

The mother of a 4-year-old boy has been handed a criminally negligent homicide charge in addition to charges of endangering the welfare of a child after he was found dead inside a Harlem apartment in New York City.

On Sunday, officers arrived at the scene on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard just before 7:45 p.m., where they found 4-year-old Jahmeik Modlin unconscious and unresponsive.

According to police, the mother and suspect is named Nytavia Ragsdale, 26. Her mugshot has not yet been released to the press.

They also stated that medical staff at the hospital found that the child displayed burn marks on his chest, was severely malnourished, and had suffered from hypothermia.

Modlin died at the hospital early on Monday morning.

“My God. What kind of mess is going on?” said one resident. “It’s hard. It hurts my heart.”

According to neighbors, they never even knew Ragsdale had a son, which made officers question if the mother had not let the young boy out of the apartment for whatever reason.

“One of the biggest things this morning that broke my heart was that nobody knew that this woman had a child,” said community advocate Iesha Sekou. “A child was attached to this woman. When you have a 4-year-old child, that child is usually outside playing, being mischievous, everybody knows the kid. Nobody knew a 4-year-old kid and even knew that she has a child?”

Ragsdale was the subject of a previous malnourishment investigation by the Administration for Children’s Services, but the agency was unable to provide evidence to support the allegations.

