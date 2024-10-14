Biden Warns Iran That Any Attempt To Assassinate Trump Would Be Considered An Act Of War

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

October 14, 2024

President Joe Biden issued a warning to Iran, threatening that any assassination plot on former President Donald Trump would be considered an act of war. Biden’s warning follows after Trump’s campaign was reportedly briefed by U.S. intelligence regarding Iranian assassination threats.

The Biden administration has reportedly been aware of the Iranian threats against the former president for years, prompting Sean Savett, the National Security Council spokesman to issue a statement, reiterating Biden’s warning.

“Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences,” Savett stated.

“We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats,” Savett continued.

Trump has called on Biden to issue a hardline stance on any potential attacks on him, stating that the president should “inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens.”

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini has a vendetta against Trump for the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The assassination occurred in January 2020, when the Republican was still in office.

Khomeini previously posted a 2022 animated video depicting a drone attack on Trump at his golf course, showing his intention to assassinate the former president.

On July 12th, a day prior to the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life, authorities snuffed out another potential assassination attempt, detaining Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national who allegedly had been conspiring with Tehran.

National security executives serving during Trump’s administration have also been targeted, requiring extra security measures.

John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, was one of the targets that was revealed after the Justice Department unsealed charges. It’s alleged that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps put a $300,000 bounty on Bolton.

Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien were also reportedly requiring extra security precautions stemming from Iranian threats.

Although the Iranian threat remains, the two assassination attempts on Trump’s life do not appear to be connected to any foreign entities.

“President Biden has reiterated his directive that the United States Secret Service should receive every resource, capability and protective measure required to address those evolving threats to the former president,” Savett added.

