NYC Mayor Eric Adams Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

6:05 PM – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has denied sexual assault allegations against him.

During his weekly briefing on Tuesday, Adams (D-N.Y.) said he does not remember meeting Lorna Beach-Mathura, his former colleague who is accusing him of sexual assault and defamation.

“This did not happen,” Adams asserted. “It did not happen. I don’t recall ever meeting this person during my time, in the police department. Back in, ’93, many of you know, those who have followed me, I was one of the most outspoken spoken voices, for, fighting not only police abuse, but also for the rights of people. My life has been dedicated and committed to that.”

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, the woman, who was a police aide in 1993, was seeking a promotion and asked Adams for advice.

She said Adams gave her a ride home one day and demanded oral sex from her.

When she refused, he allegedly exposed himself to her.

Beach-Mathura claims that Adams drove her “to a vacant lot and requested oral sex from her,” and when she refused, he forcibly put her hand on his “erect penis,” the filing alleges. According to the documents, Adams then “ejaculated on her” and “masturbated himself” when she withdrew her hand.

Adams described the allegations as a “distraction.” He said he’s focused on getting the city out of the many crises it’s facing.

