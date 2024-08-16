North Carolina: Escaped Murderer Captured Following 3 Day Manhunt

Law enforcement officials conduct a manhunt (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:34 PM – Friday, August 16, 2024

A North Carolina inmate was captured following a three day manhunt, which included over 300 members of law enforcement from 19 different agencies.

The inmate, Ramone Alston, 30, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of a 1-year-old baby girl, escaped Tuesday morning following his arrival at a medical facility.

Alston was apprehended at a motel just before 2 a.m. on Friday, along with a woman, Jacobia Crisp, who was also arrested on felony charges of aiding and abetting a fugitive.

“It is difficult to quantify the amount of investigative teamwork that led us to the best possible result, arresting Mr. Alston and safely turning him over to the custody of our law enforcement partners,” said FBI public affairs specialist Shelley Lynch.

The reward for information leading to Alston’s capture had ballooned to $50,000, with financial support for the reward money pouring in from the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the FBI.

“I am grateful to our DAC (Department of Adult Corrections) staff and thankful for the support and effort from hundreds of local, state and federal public safety officers who helped in the search and investigation that returned Alston safely to custody,” said North Carolina DAC Secretary Todd Ishee.

Alston was able to escape from his transportation vehicle after “freeing himself from his leg constraints,” which allowed him to jump out of the vehicle and run into the woods near the hospital.

“The investigation will continue to determine [Alston’s] movements since he escaped on Tuesday, any additional accomplices that aided him, and if he committed any other crimes while on the run,” stated the North Carolina DAC.

