Non- U.S. Citizen Arrested For The Murder Of Nursing Student Killed On University Of Georgia Campus

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:35 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

A suspect has been taken into custody by police for the murder of a nursing student that was found on the University of Georgia campus.

22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was reported missing on Thursday by her roommate after she failed to return home after a run, which was untypical of her.

Soon after, officials extensively searched for the missing student and found her “not breathing,” with “visible injuries” in a forested area near Lake Herrick. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a suspect was taken into custody on Friday by law enforcement.

“A suspect in the murder of Laken Riley has been taken into custody by the University of Georgia Police Department,” the university police announced in a statement. “At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter.”

University of Georgia Police announced that Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

Police believe that the 26-year old, who lives in Athens, Georgia, but is not a U.S. citizen, “most likely did not know his victim.”

“Rest assured that the University of Georgia police in cooperation with Athens-Clarke County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are continuing to work around the clock to resolve this crime and to bring anyone involved into justice,” Greg Trevor, a spokesman with the University of Georgia, said.

On Friday morning, before Ibarra’s name was released to the public, three individuals were taken into custody at an apartment complex near the crime scene. However, it is unclear if Ibarra was one of the three people taken in.

Due to rising fears and controversy at the college, all classes at the University of Georgia have been canceled until Monday. Additionally, classes at Augusta University’s Athens campus are cancelled.

The university said that the campus would remain open as a gathering place for students, faculty and staff.

