FAA Investigating Small Plane Crash Involving 3 Individuals From Ohio Who Were Killed

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

10:20 AM – Sunday, February 25, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is examining a small plane crash that occurred in southern Ohio which killed three individuals over the weekend.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a Piper PA-32 airplane crashed near Jackson, Ohio, on Saturday at approximately 12:25 p.m. local time.

The plane crashed in a field approximately a quarter-mile away from James A. Rhodes Airport.

Authorities described the three victims of the crash as a father, his son, and a family friend who were traveling to Florida over the weekend to pick up a recently purchased vehicle when their small plane crashed in southeast Ohio shortly after takeoff.

The crash took the lives of the three victims identified as Daniel Baker, 44, Zebulon Logan, 45, and Dan Baker, 75, according to the state highway patrol. They were the only passengers on board.

The Jackson County sheriff’s department said that Baker, who was the pilot, and his father were traveling to Florida with Logan, to pick up a car Logan had bought, when their plane went down on Saturday. Authorities reported that they discovered the pilot’s vehicle parked at the airport.

The FAA and the NTSB are looking into the investigation. According to a statement from the FAA, the NTSB will oversee the investigation and give updates.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six aircraft was seen firing just off the road. As rescue personnel looked inside for occupants, they discovered that the three victims had passed away, according to the sheriff’s office. The Jackson Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

Additionally, the state highway patrol will work with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the incident. The Jackson County coroner delivered the victims’ remains to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for autopsies.

According to the board, their investigations focus on three areas: the pilot, the aircraft, and the operating environment.

