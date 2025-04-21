Noem’s Purse ‘Containing Thousands In Cash’ Stolen At D.C. Restaurant

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party before introducing former President Donald Trump (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:36 PM – Monday, April 21, 2025

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, and it reportedly contained around $3,000 in cash, medication, her driver’s license, keys, and her DHS access badge, among other items.

Advertisement

Despite being under Secret Service protection, Noem had her purse stolen by a masked “White male,” according to the eatery’s camera footage — while dining at a restaurant on Sunday evening.

However, surfacing reports have not named the restaurant where the recent theft occurred. Although it is currently unclear which restaurant Noem was at, at the time, it was described as being located “in downtown D.C.”

“Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” a DHS spokesperson stated.

The Secret Service reviewed security footage from the restaurant, and they stated that they witnessed “an unknown White male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and [then] leave the restaurant.”

Noem also confirmed the frustrating incident as she spoke to the press during the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump has already called on D.C. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser to clean up the crime and homeless encampments in the city.

“Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE again! We need our Great Police back on the street, with no excuses from the Mayor, or anyone else. The House should take up the D.C. funding “fix” that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last month.

“We need to clean up our once beautiful Capital City, and make it beautiful again. We will be TOUGH ON CRIME, like never before. I will work with the Mayor on this and, if it does not happen, will have no choice but to do it myself. Washington, D.C., will be better, safer, and more beautiful than ever before!” Trump added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!