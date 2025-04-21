The Trumps Host WH’s Annual Easter Egg Roll

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks during the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The White House is expecting thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, which was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:23 PM – Monday, April 21, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, following Easter Sunday, as it is considered an American tradition.

The event dates back to 1878, during President Rutherford B. Hayes’s administration. It’s always been held on the Monday after Easter, continuing a tradition that was originally celebrated on the U.S. Capitol grounds before being moved to the White House.

During President Trump’s address, he applauded the First Lady for planning the special occasion, which was anticipated to bring over 40,000 spectators to the White House’s South Lawn.

“And I just want to give a special thank you to our great first lady who organized this entire event,” Trump said while grinning. She worked very, very hard on it. She worked very hard.” He continued: “I said, ‘What are you doing?’ She said, ‘I’m working on the egg roll.’ I said, ‘That sounds like a lot of fun, And we’re going to have a lot of fun in just a couple of minutes.'” Trump also thanked the National Park Service for “the job they do and making everything so beautiful and spiffy.”

In addition, the 47th president paid tribute to Pope Francis as well, who died on Monday morning, putting the White House flags at half-staff in honor of him.

“He worked hard and loved the world,” Trump said, conjuring up positive words to say about the deceased Roman Catholic leader.

Additionally, rather than candy-filled plastic Easter eggs, nearly 30,000 real eggs covered the White House South Lawn — highlighting how the GOP administration was able to bring down the price of eggs. Wholesale egg prices have been declining ever since late February.

At another point, Trump also emphasized that “religion” was “back” in the United States.

Employees at the U.S. State Department, under the Trump administration, are now being urged to report any instances of alleged anti-Christian bias that may have taken place during the Biden administration, including official or informal actions brought on by resistance to vaccines or personal pronoun choice.

“Easter is special, and it’s one of our favorite days. It’s one of our favorite periods of time. We’re honoring Jesus Christ,” Trump said. “We’re bringing religion back in America. We’re bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That’s why you see the kind of numbers that you see.”

The GOP president was observed blowing a golden whistle adorned with the presidential seal, and between initiating the egg roll race, he took more questions from the press.

Asked if he’d like to go to the Pope’s funeral, Trump responded: “I don’t know, I just have to look at the timing. We just lowered the flags throughout the country.”

This year’s theme looks forward to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. Children had the chance to sign miniature Declarations of Independence — while dressing up as the Founding Fathers.

Girls wore pink and blue floral dresses, while a few boys wore red Make America Great Again caps. The eggs were dyed in light blue, pink, and yellow colors, during the decoration segment, and images of the White House sat on the table displays.

After a few rounds of “egg rolling,” Donald and Melania walked to another set of picnic tables, where they colored cards for U.S. troops stationed overseas.

Aside from children whose families have political connections, children are picked and invited to the egg roll through a lottery for guests from all 56 U.S. states and territories.

