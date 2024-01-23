Nikki Haley Wins All Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Primary Votes

A results board that shows Nikki Haley winning all six of the votes after midnight voting on January 23, 2024 in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Dixville Notch is the only community in New Hampshire to vote at midnight during the 2024 Primary Election. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)\

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:22 PM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024

GOP 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley has won all six of Dixville Notch’s votes in the midnight vote kick off of the New Hampshire presidential primaries.

On Tuesday, all six registered voters in the small New Hampshire town voted for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary race.

The group included only four registered Republicans and two registered “undeclared” voters.

Haley, 52, released a statement following her win where she thanked the town of Dixville Notch.

“A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley said. “Thank you Dixville Notch!”

Each of the six voters entered the voting booth individually after the national anthem played aloud.

Journalists from across the nation began presenting the results live on television after the ballots were manually counted, read aloud, and written on a whiteboard.

The voting process took around 10 minutes.

Although it has been a tradition for almost 60 years, Dixville Notch is the only town in New Hampshire to vote at midnight this year. This year, officials from Millsfield and Hart’s Location, two additional towns that typically participate in the midnight voting, have chosen to hold more conventional daytime voting hours.

Back in 2020, with three write-in votes, Michael Bloomberg won Dixville Notch and Bernie Sanders as well as Pete Buttigieg each received one vote.

