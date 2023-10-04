New Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden In Key State Of Pennsylvania

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on October 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:00 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A new Quinnipiac poll revealed that former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by 2% in the all important state of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller celebrated the survey, saying Trump’s polling numbers are the driving motivator behind his legal battles.

“If you can’t see what’s going on here with the Witch-Hunt, and why, then you’re blind,” Miller said.

In the poll, Trump led Biden among Independent voters 48% to 39%.

“Biden vs. Trump: same as it ever was, setting up another likely bare-knuckled brawl between the two candidates in Biden’s home state,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim.

Trump’s success carried over to the GOP primary in the same poll, with Trump clocking in at 61% support among Pennsylvania registered Republican voters. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) came in second with 14% support. This is down 25% from June 2023.

“It’s certainly not enough for Trump to ‘hear footsteps,’ but Ron DeSantis may well take note that candidate Nikki Haley is closing in on second position,” said Malloy.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) settles in at third place with 8% of the vote.

The Pennsylvania respondents indicated to the poll that the economy was the most urgent issue facing the country today. 30% listed the economy, 23% highlighted preserving democracy, and 15% named immigration.

The poll surveyed 1,725 Pennsylvania self-identified registered voters.

Trump currently leads Biden by 1.1% in a general election, according to RealClearPolitics polling average.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts