New Mexico: At Least 3 Dead, 16 Injured In Car Show Shooting

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:09 AM – Saturday, March 22, 2025

At least three people have been killed and 16 were injured during a shooting in New Mexico.

On Friday, authorities responded to reports of gunfire at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

According to a statement by Las Cruces police, authorities arrived and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

“Officers arrived and learned of multiple gunshot victims. Most were transported to local hospitals,” the Las Cruces Police Department said on social media, describing the bloodshed as a “mass shooting.”

Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem, Johana Bencomo stated that at least three people were killed and another 16 were injured.

“Honestly, [nowadays] a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will,” Bencomo said on Instagram. “This was a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning.”

Witnesses told The New York Times that the shooting occurred during a weekly car meet for modified sports car drivers, to which approximately 200 people attended to.

An incident appears to have broken out immediately before the rounds were fired. Witnesses reported that one man was armed with what seemed to be an assault weapon.

“They just started shooting and they just started running around everybody,” said Angel Legaspy, a 20-year-old whose parked car was hit by bullets, told the Times, saying that the bullets spewed “all over the place.”

According to local media sources,police were still on the scene on Saturday, attempting to identify the suspects in the shooting. The area surrounding the park was temporarily blocked to traffic.

The New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are all assisting local law enforcement with the investigation.

