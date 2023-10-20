New Information Points To Obama Being Present At Time Of Former Chef’s Death Investigation

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Katie Smith

5:16 PM – Friday, October 20, 2023

Judicial Watch claims to have new evidence that Barrack Obama was present for a witness interview regarding to the death of his chef.

On Friday, Judicial Watch announced their retrieval of 40 heavily redacted pages from the Massachusetts state police recounting Tafari Campbell’s death.

The documents allege that Obama and a direct witness to the drowning arrived at the scene via motorcade.

Additionally, the 40-pages included secret service surveillance of Campbell entering the water with his paddleboard companion, as well as details into the secret service’s emergency response.

The death was ruled accidental after Campbell lost balance on a paddleboard in the lake on Obama’s Marth’s Vineyard property.

