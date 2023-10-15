

Israel remains under attack by Hamas terrorists after they massacred hundreds of innocent men, women, and children.

Here at One America News, we want to make it clear that we stand by Israel and denounce the terrorist attacks. Israel is America’s biggest ally in the Middle East, and we invite you to support them as well.

One organization you can give back to is Friends of the I-D-F, the Israel Defense Force.

To fight evil, IDF soldiers will need supplies like helmets, bulletproof vests, ambulances, and much more. One hundred percent of your donations will go to meet IDF soldiers’ emergency needs.

If you’d like to donate, please visit fidf.org.

