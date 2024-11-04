NBC Runs Trump Ads For Equal Time After Harris ‘SNL’ Appearance 

The NBC peacock logo is seen on the NBC studios building August 28, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:45 AM – Monday, November 4, 2024

NBC has reportedly aired an election ad for former President Donald Trump following backlash that the network may have violated the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules with Kamala Harris’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance.

The network ran the advertisement twice, once near the end of NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway and once during coverage of the Minnesota Vikings-Indianapolis Colts Sunday night football game.

According to a clip of the advertisement, Trump is seen wearing a red MAGA hat urging viewers to get out and vote just two days from Election Day, warning that Harris would trigger a “depression” across the U.S.

This comes after Harris appeared on SNL for 90 seconds over the weekend. Brendan Carr, a Republican on the FCC, described the appearance as a “clear and blatant attempt to avoid the FCC’s Equal Time rule.”

“The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” Carr said.

The Hollywood Reporter stated It was not clear whether the Trump camp or NBC suggested the Republican candidate’s ads run on Sunday.

“Update: NBC stations ARE providing Trump with equal time, per the FCC’s regulations, in the wake of the Harris cameo on ‘SNL’ last night. A direct-to-camera appeal from Trump to ‘go and vote’ aired during this evening’s NASCAR post-race show,” CNN‘s Brian Stelter posted Sunday night on X.

