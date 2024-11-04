Danica Patrick Trolls Kamala Harris Celebrity Endorsers: ‘I Never Went To A Diddy Party’

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is introduced by Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 03, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12:08 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Prominent former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took the gloves off at a Sunday rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, attacking Vice President Kamala Harris and her celebrity endorsers.

“Now I’m speaking. I’m not paid to be here. I don’t have a teleprompter. I’m winging this right now, everybody. I don’t need a telephone,” Patrick stated, referencing a recent Democrat endorsement speech from rapper Cardi B who awkwardly halted her speech after the teleprompter turned off, prompting her to read the rest of her speech off of a telephone.

“I never went to a Diddy party. I’m doing this because I love this country and there’s nobody that’s been tested more than Donald Trump on showing his love for this country – through indictments, house raids, mugshots and getting literally shot,” she continued.

“I’m standing here, this is a very surreal situation. There is glass around me to make sure that nothing happens. This is the time we’re living in. Nobody has been tested more than him on how much he wants you to have this amazing country not only great again, but better than it’s ever been,” she added.

Patrick referencing Sean “Diddy” Combs stems from multiple celebrities seen at Combs’s infamous Diddy parties coming out in support of Harris. Household names like: Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Lebron James, and Usher, have all issued support for Harris.

Combs is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“We’re not living in a time of Republican versus Democrat, we’re living in good vs. evil,” Patrick stated. “And I want to be on the right side of that history because this is the most important decision we will see in our life.”

