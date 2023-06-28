NBC defends ‘we’re coming for your children’ chant

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: People participate in an event called the Drag March on June 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NBC News published a story Tuesday in which it claimed that the parade of LGBTQ activists chanting “we’re coming for your children” was misconstrued, and that according to supporters, it has been a regularly used phrase.

In the report, the activists claimed that the chant, which was recorded at the New York City drag queen parade in June, was “taken out of context.”

“It’s all just words,” Brian Griffin, the original organizer of the New York City drag queen parade, told NBC News. “It’s all presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us.”

NBC argued that dozens of people in the streets were chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping,” with one voice that was louder than the crowd chanting “we’re coming for your children.”

The network also falsely claimed that the chant “has been used for years at Pride events.” Twitter added a community note to NBC News’ tweet of the article citing that there is no proof to the claims and the article is a “misrepresentation of Pride’s history.”

Karla Jay, the first female chair of New York Gay Liberation Front, told NBC news that the chant was an attempt to “take the sting out” of accusations against the LGBTQ community.

Griffin said that the chant is not the worst he has heard at the Drag March touting one of his past chants like “Kill, kill, kill, we’re coming to kill the mayor.” He also pointed out that people regularly sing, “God is a lesbian.”

NBC News did cite two drag queens who disagreed with the chant that was used. Hucklefaery Ken, the organizer for this year’s drag march, said that the chant was a “bad joke that is being used to serve the interest of parasitic, predatory political propaganda and policy.”

Fussy Lo Mein, a drag performer at the march, said “It doesn’t represent everybody, it represents that individual. I thought it was a dumb idea, and I started chanting on top of it with alternate verses.”

In response, prominent conservative voices took to Twitter including Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, to point out that the NBC News article had been fact checked after reporting on the defense of the chant.

“NBC chimes in with a *FACT CHECK* letting us know that Pride marchers have been saying they’re ‘coming for your children’ for years as a deliberately ‘provocative expression.’ I guess that makes it all okay! Thanks for the confirmation, NBC,” Charlie Kirk said in the tweet.

