NBA Player Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested On Suspicion Of Assaulting His Girlfriend

6:27 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

National Basketball Association (NBA) player Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday, in New York City for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a hotel that morning.

According to police, the Houston Rockets player is being charged with second degree assault and strangulation for attacking his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

Police during the preliminary investigation determined that a person, later identified as Porter Jr., “struck her multiple times about the body and placed his hands around her neck,” police said.

According to authorities, the woman was taken to a nearby medical facility, hospitalized with bruising and at least one broken bone.

The occurrence took place after both Porter and Gondrezick had been out, according to sources. She returned to the hotel room and Porter Jr. was locked out resulting in the incident escalating and causing hotel security to call police.

A team representative for the Houston Rockets said they are gathering information about the incident and did not have an additional comment on the matter.

Back in October of last year, Porter Jr. and the Rockets agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension.

Porter has had behavioral incidents in the past during his time in the NBA, including a food-throwing incident when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and refused to play in a second half of a game with the Rockets.

