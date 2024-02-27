Nathan Wade’s Attorney To Take The Stand In Trump Election Case

Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former business partner and former divorce attorney walks in the courtroom before meeting with Judge Scott McAfee in the Fulton County Courthouse, on February 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether DA Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Mike Stewart- Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:19 AM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney has been summoned to testify for a second time in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election case.

Advertisement

On Monday, sources familiar with the case told reporters that Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee had ruled that Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, is being asked to take the stand again in order to testify on topics not covered by the attorney-client privilege clause during the election case against Trump.

Willis’s disqualification from the case is being sought by former Trump staffer Michael Roman and several other co-defendants in the 45th president’s election case on the grounds that she profited financially from a “personal, romantic relationship” with Wade, whom she hired as a prosecutor for the case.

Although Willis and Wade acknowledged their personal relationship, they insisted that it “has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis” and that it “does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest.”

The defense has argued that Bradley has evidence showing Wade and Willis’ relationship started before he was ever hired for the case, which contradicts testimonies told in court.

When Bradley had been asked a related question during a February 15th court hearing, he denied to answer, citing “attorney-client privilege.”

As the legal defense works to have Willis removed from the election case and to have the charges dropped, his return to the witness stand may result in important disclosures.

Bradley could be required to testify on Tuesday afternoon.

In August, Trump, Roman, and 17 others pleaded not guilty to all charges in the indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!