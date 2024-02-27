Don Lemon Reportedly Paid $24.5M To Settle Firing From CNN

Don Lemon attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:44 AM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Former CNN primetime host Don Lemon will be receiving $24.5 million as part of a separation deal with his former employer, according to multiple sources.

The settlement sum is the amount that Lemon would have been paid had he been allowed to stay at the news network through the end of his contract, according to the Wrap. He was let go from the network three-and-a-half years before his contract ended.

Lemon was fired from CNN last April after his short run as a morning show co-host by then-CEO Chris Licht, who was later axed himself.

Lemon only lasted two months in his new role, after he was forced to make a public apology for saying on air that as a woman over the age 50, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) was past her “prime.”

However, the former CNN employee said he was blindsided by his dismissal and claimed he learned about it from his agent.

Lemon claimed that CNN fired him on a lengthy post on his X (Twitter) account. The network later disputed his post.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

The social media platform X said Lemon will host a new exclusive show on the platform covering culture, sports and politics.

X also said in a blog post that the “The Don Lemon Show” will have three 30-minute episodes per week.

