Nancy Pelosi Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery Following Fall In Luxembourg

Nancy Pelosi speaks on stage during the “Nancy Pelosi on The Art of Power” panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on September 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The Atlantic)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:04 AM – Saturday, December 14, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement surgery following an injury she sustained while traveling in Luxemburg.

Advertisement

Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi (D-Calif.), stated that she is ““well on the mend” after a successful surgery.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” Krager said in a statement. “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”

“Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans,” he continued.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 84-year-old tripped and fell following a group photo with other lawmakers and officials during a visit to Luxembourg for the Battle of the Bulge remembrances.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Krager said in a statement Friday.

Pelosi was in Luxembourg on a congressional delegation trip to a World War II battlefield when she sustained her injury. 18 lawmakers traveled to the European country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!