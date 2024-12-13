Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Sustaining Injury In Luxembourg

Former US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attends a panel discussion at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2024 (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

10:06 AM – Friday, December 13, 2024

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was rushed to the hospital following an injury she sustained while traveling in Luxemburg.

On Friday, her office revealed that she was injured and later “admitted to the hospital for evaluation.”

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” her spokesman Ian Krager said in a statement. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the [co-delegation’s] engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

Pelosi was in Luxembourg on a congressional delegation trip to a World War II battlefield when she sustained her injury. Eighteen lawmakers traveled to the European country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II.

