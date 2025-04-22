Climate activist hold a protest at the Charging Bull statue in Bowling Green near the New York Stock Exchange on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:04 AM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

A number of climate activists vandalized Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” sculpture in Manhattan on Tuesday, Earth Day, before attempting to quickly wipe off the paint as they witnessed law enforcement approach them.

During the vandalism incident, the activist group “Extinction Rebellion” had spray painted the words “Greed = Death” on the side of the bull in green paint. The group also spray painted their group’s logo on the bull’s head.

One masked individual could be seen sitting on the bull’s head — while proudly holding the activist group’s flag.

The incident occurred on Earth Day, and rather than “sticking to their guns,” the environmentalist vandals made a swift attempt to erase all the “evidence” as law enforcement closed in on them.

It is currently unclear as to whether any arrests were made, and the identities of the vandals involved is also unknown.

Meanwhile, users took to social media to condemn and mock the individuals, with many arguing that they should be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“You can tell these environmental activists are super committed to their cause after they started frantically removing their graffiti from the Wall Street Ball as soon as NYPD arrived,” one user sarcastically responded.

“Why haven’t they been arrested for criminal mischief? Oh yea…it’s NY,” another user wrote.

“Another meaningless virtue-signaling display,” a third user added.

The climate activists’ official group website further explains their “approach” to “bring about change.”

“Traditional strategies like petitioning, lobbying, voting and protest have not worked due to the rooted interests of political and economic forces. Our approach is therefore one of non-violent, disruptive civil disobedience – a rebellion to bring about change, since all other means have failed.”

