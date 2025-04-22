Karmelo Anthony Moved To ‘Undisclosed Location’ Amid Reported Death Threats 

(L) Austin Metcalf. (Photo via: Jeff Metcalf) / (R) Karmelo Anthony. (Photo via: Collin County Jail)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old who admitted to fatally stabbing student Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, has been moved to an “undisclosed location” after receiving death threats.

According to a report by FOX4, Anthony’s family stated that they were “gravely concerned” after being hit with an “alarming increase” in threats and harassment over the weekend.

The Next Generation Action Network, who is representing the family, has stated that people have been standing outside their home, and mailing them Metcalf’s obituary. They also claimed that others have been making fake food deliveries in a deliberate attempt to provoke fear and intimidation.

The network noted that the court approved the suspect’s move in order to “ensure his immediate safety.”

“It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society,” Dominique Alexander, a minister who works with the group, said in a statement.

“No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights. We will not be silent, and we will not back down,” the statement said.

“We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear.”

Anthony had reportedly been living in a $900,000 home with his family after a judge approved him to be on house arrest while awaiting trial.

He had been held in the Collin County Jail since being charged with fatally stabbing Metcalf and leaving him to die “in his twin brother’s arms” at an athletic event in Frisco on April 2nd.

The stabbing occurred when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, requested Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath his school’s pop-up tent during a rain delay — and Anthony refused, according to the arrest report.

Anthony then unzipped a bag, reached inside, and told Metcalf: “Touch me and see what happens,” a witness told police. According to authorities, Metcalf then “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter, raced to Austin’s rescue, but he was unable to save him.

“I put my hand on [his chest], tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked into his eyes. I just saw his soul leave. And it took my soul, too,” Hunter told Fox News in an emotional interview the following day.

Anthony also attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly arrested.

“I’m not alleged, I did it,” Anthony confessed to police as he was being taken into custody, according to the arrest report. “I was protecting myself,” Anthony told cops. “He put his hands on me.”

