N.Y.C Lawmaker Arrested For Bringing Weapon To Pro-Palestine Rally

5:22 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

A New York City Councilwoman was arrested after she was seen on social media holding a weapon at a pro-Palestinian event at.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) announced the arrest of 39-year-old Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-N.Y.) after she was spotted with a handgun coming out from her pants at a pro-Palestinian rally.

Reportedly, the NYPD told Vernikov that she was in breach of the law after she left the event, and she later surrendered herself into the 70th Precinct escorted by her lawyer at 2:50 a.m.

The councilwoman was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a handgun, and she was required to surrender both her lawfully issued firearm and her permit.

“The Councilwoman was at the location observing a pro-Palestine protest which was taking place, and in the course of doing so, the Councilwoman was observed with the butt-end of a firearm (handgun) protruding from the front portion of her pants,” the NYPD said. “This image was disseminated on social media, per photos taken at the scene by various individuals.”

Pictures and videos of the councilwoman emerged on social media, showing Vernikov observing the gathering while carrying a weapon in her belt.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams released a statement calling Vernikov’s actions “unacceptable and unlawful” stating that the council is “investigating the impact of Council Member Vernikov’s actions and the disposition within the legal process on her participation in the body.”

Vernikov posted a video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and said that those standing in the rally are “nothing short of a terrorist without the bombs.”

“This is what they are doing, protesting, supporting Hamas, asking to globalize the intifada, to bring the terror that the people of Israel are experiencing now, to bring it here to New York City,” Vernikov added.

According to New York state law, “a person is guilty of criminal possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive location when such person possesses a firearm, rifle or shotgun in or upon a sensitive location, and such person knows or reasonably should know such location is a sensitive location.”

After the news of the arrest, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) posted on X stating that “gun laws apply to everyone.”

