George Santos Screams Profanities During Confrontation With “Anti-Israel” Protestor

Capitol Police officers arrest a protester after a complaint from US Republican Representative from New York George Santos at the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2023. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:39 PM – Monday, October 2, 2023

New York Representative George Santos went on a screaming rant in the halls of the Capitol after a civilian asked what Santos was doing about Israel’s “massive bombings of civilians.”

The heated encounter began Friday when Shabd Singh, a 36-year-old Jewish American who is reportedly “Anti-Israel”, confronted Santos (R-N.Y.) about Israel’s policies and the treatment of Palestinians.

The Congressman got extremely emotional, shouting at the man and accusing him of aggressively getting in his face while he held a two-month-old baby in his arms. It remains unclear who baby Santos was holding and why.

“What about the terrorists you tried to defend in this building? It’s abhorrent that you are in this building stepping up for terrorists,” Santos yelled at the man.

Singh continued to blast Santos, calling him a “coward” and a “joke” as the Congressman walked away.

A woman joined Singh in criticizing Santos, labeling him as a “criminal” and mentioned his recent financial charges brought by government prosecutors in New York.

The heated exchange echoed through the hallways of the building, attracting a crowd of reporters.

Santos stormed through the halls of the Longworth House Office Building, one of five buildings used by the House of Representatives, and condemned Hamas’ recent attacks against Israel. He criticized Singh, labeling him as a “f****** terrorist sympathizer” and an “animal.”

“Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building whether you’re elected [or] whether you’re a civilian. It is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that kind of thought in here,” Santos shouted at reporters in the halls.

Capitol Police intervened in the tense interaction and arrested Singh, charging him with simple assault after an officer witnessed him have “physical contact” with a Congressional Staffer in the Longworth Building.

Over 3,000 individuals have lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict as of Friday, with thousands more sustaining injuries.

The United States has consistently supported Israel, a historical ally, although President Joe Biden declared on Friday that his administration is committed to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a top priority.

This statement followed Israel’s call for the evacuation of Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to the south, a request Biden described as challenging due to the area’s high population density.

The United Nations cautioned that the evacuation order could lead to severe humanitarian consequences.

Santos’ emotional outburst concerning the conflict occurred just days after he faced a 10-count indictment for allegedly stealing the identities and financial information of campaign contributors.

Prosecutors assert that Santos attempted to make unauthorized charges exceeding $44,000 using donors’ cards, directing funds to his campaign, other candidates’ campaigns, and his personal bank account. Last week, Santos’ former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge.

